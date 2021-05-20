AP Interview: Hamas official says ‘no shortage of missiles’

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Hamas official says the Palestinian militant gorup has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan tells The Associated Press that the group’s elusive commander in Gaza remains in charge of the fighting. That commander, Mohammed Deif, is rarely seen in public. He tops Israel’s most-wanted list after having survived multiple assassination attempts in the past. Hamdan is a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau.