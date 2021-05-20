Active Weather in the Area

The wet and gloomy weather conditions continue for the rest of today alongside the warm and humid temperatures. The forecast will be much the same for tomorrow before a slight break in the action to start the weekend,

Tonight: Mild and cloudy with scattered showers or storms, more widespread towards morning.

Low: 64 Winds: South 10-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid again with an 80% chance of scattered showers and storms in the morning and afternoon.

High: 78 Winds: SW 10-15

Friday Night: Cloudy with a small chance of thundershowers.

Low: 64

Saturday: Partly cloudy, quite warm and a bit muggy. A slight chance of showers and t-storms late.

High: 85

Expect to see a few passing showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of today with continual gulf moisture moving into the state from the south. There is a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather in the western half of the state indicating a chance for gusty winds and hail today, as well as a similar but more widespread risk forecast for tomorrow. A brief band of isolated storms may form between the hours of the late afternoon/evening commute, but much of the active weather will hold off until well after sundown.

Overnight passing thunderstorms will move through the area so you may be woken up by a brief "boom" overhead. Most thunderstorms will be non-severe and brief but there still runs a possibility for high winds and hail. Overnight rainfall totals will likely be between .25" and .50".

Our Friday will be much the same as today but a bit more active. The severe weather threat still remains at a level 1 but there is a chance for thunderstorm development in the morning and the afternoon. Additionally, midday there should be a break in the action with mainly light showers. Expect humid conditions and warm temperatures once again as dew points will be in the 60s & 70s among 70 degree temperatures. Friday night showers will begin to filter out as we move towards a dry start to the weekend.

Saturday should be a welcome change of pace with the emergence of a good deal of sunshine and extremely warm temperatures. The air will remain humid once again and high will likely top out in the mid 80s. The majority of the day on Saturday will be dry so it will be a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors in the summerlike weather. In the later afternoon, there is currently a 20% chance for a brief thundershower to pass by.

After Saturday we will, unfortunately, move back into a wet pattern however there is an end in sight. Sunday currently is forecast at a 60% chance of showers/storms with Monday and Tuesday forecast at 40%.

Wednesday and Thursday will finally be dry however much cooler and seasonal with a good deal of sunshine and highs near 70.

Enjoy the warm springtime weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 05-May 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms in southern Texas produced grapefruit size hail, near the town of Dilley ("by dilly"), and produced wind gusts to 73 mph at Lake Amistad. The large hail broke windows, killed small animals, and damaged watermelon. Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from Indiana to the Dakotas. Thunderstorms produced baseball size hail at Denver IA, and wind gusts to 80 mph in southern Henry County IL. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)