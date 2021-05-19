Warriors’ Lucht is locking down opponents in just her sophomore year

WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW) -- Lindsey Lucht overcame injuries and obstacles to continue her soccer career. As soon as she was able to leave the sidelines she hit the ground running.

In 2019 Lucht tore her acl in their first game of season. She anticipated making her return in the 2020 season, but that never happened.

"I got pretty down. It was painful, and there were setbacks too, I had a second surgery. But I mean I knew that eventually I was going to get cleared so I was just excited for when I could play next that just kept pushing me," said Lucht.

Finally this spring, in West's season opener, she made her long overdue debut. Lucht scored not one, but four goals, leading the warriors to a 5-nothing win.

She says her success is all credit to muscle memory. "Obviously during the game you don't think so much about it, but when im doing drills you have that opportunity to think through it for what is going to happen and I just like practicing that so that it will just come to me during the game, like muscle movement."

Since then? She hasn't slowed down. Lucht is the warriors leading scorer… And she's just a sophomore. But her hot streak has landed her a target on her back.

I've been man marked alot now so I mean that can be frustrating because it's harder to find passes obviously but I always just find my teammates."

Lucht says that long road to recovery make's today success that much sweeter, "and i'm really proud of being good at something."