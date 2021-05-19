Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia have sparred firmly but politely in Iceland in their first face-to-face encounter. Ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly, though calmly, of their deep differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik. Blinken says the differences are “no secret” and says the U.S. will respond whenever Russia threatens it or its allies. Lavrov says the differences are “serious” and can only be resolved on the basis of honest and mutual respect.