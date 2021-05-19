Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor. That’s stoking tensions with Democrats, who are refusing to change the rules following updated guidance from federal health officials. Some GOP lawmakers opted to keep their masks off during votes Tuesday despite the threat of fines. On Wednesday, Democrats turned aside a Republican resolution stating that the mask mandate “hinders the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct the people’s business.” But Democrats say that too many Republicans haven’t been vaccinated and are refusing to do so.