Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student’s 2018 slaying

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The boyfriend of a University of Iowa student testified he had nothing to do with her 2018 abduction and stabbing death, saying he was out of town for work and heartbroken by her slaying. Dalton Jack, the longtime boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts, was a key witness on the first day of the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the Mexican national charged with killing Tibbetts. Defense lawyers for Bahena Rivera tried to cast suspicion on Jack, painting him as an angry young man who had a tumultuous relationship with Tibbetts and had cheated on her with at least one other woman.