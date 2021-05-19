Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Tractor vandalism

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Suspected vandals damaged three tractors at the Okray Family Farms.

"Someone broke the mirrors and cut the fertilizer hoses on the tractors," Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says.

At the time the damage occurred, all three tractors were in a field.

The damage was reported on Monday.

According to the sheriff repair costs are $1,000.

"These farmers have a short amount of time to plant and this delays field work," Sheriff Lukas says.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.