Plover holds listening session on backyard chickens

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Village of Plover held a listening session Wednesday tonight, the topic was the keeping of chickens in the backyards of homes.

The ordinance against keeping chickens was instituted in 2013, and can be read here.

Those in favor say, the keeping of chickens allows children to learn more about the animals. The families that have chickens, can become more sustainable using the eggs for food. The waste they produce can be used as fertilizer.

Residents against the keeping of chickens say, they're concerned about the possibility of the poultry attracting more foxes and coyotes to the area. They are also concerned about who will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance if chickens aren't properly taken care of.

"The kids and I have been going door to door and I can say we haven't really had a lot of opposition. Those people that have been opposed to it just really didn't understand what we were wanting to do. So most of the people were saying well, I don't want chickens running all over the village and those are the people who are opposed," said Alex Hoeft.

Other questions asked tonight included whether there will be a limit on the number of chickens allowed to be kept. Will roosters be allowed and will owners have to apply for a license for the chickens?

Village officials say, there will be a meeting in the future to address questions posed during Wednesday's meeting.