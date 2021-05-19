Netflix criticized by Chinese online over use of Taiwan flag

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese online nationalism has a new target: Netflix and its popular Thai drama “Girl from Nowhere.” Comments online complain the Facebook page for the series showed the flags of Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory, and of Hong Kong, where the party is trying to crush pro-democracy activism. Netflix joins a growing list of foreign retailers, airlines, hotels and other companies that have been attacked online in China over Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights and other politically charged issues. Some comments complained the flags show support for “splitting China,” or promoting formal independence for self-ruled Taiwan.