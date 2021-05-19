Skip to Content

Mom dies in motorcycle crash while honoring her late son

New
7:50 pm National news from the Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mother died after crashing her motorcycle during a memorial ride in honor of her son, who also was killed in a recent motorcycle accident. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 51-year-old Diane Everett, of Milliken, lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a ditch near Loveland on Saturday. She was riding with more than 80 other bikers to her son’s favorite spot at Horsetooth Reservoir. Her 23-year-old son, Micheal Everett Jr., died in a motorcycle crash in nearby Berthoud on April 5. Diane Everett was riding one of Micheal Everett Jr.’s motorcycles when she crashed.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content