Law enforcement agreement for Village of Dorchester ending

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Back in January, the Village of Dorchester reached an agreement with the Clark County Sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement services.

It all began in July of 2020, when the village's police chief retired and it's lone police officer resigned.

In January, village officials and the Clark County sheriff struck a deal, where deputies would provide patrols.

That agreement is ending June 7th.

"It was a temporary agreement with them, but now I have to look at my resources and where I need to focus my man power," said Sheriff Scott Haines, Clark County Sheriff's Department.

The deal wasn't free. With Dorchester paying up to $4,000 every month.

Back in 2017, the village doled out more than $70,000 for the chief and part-time officer.

Sheriff Haines says, he doesn't have the deputies to dedicate, but people living in Dorchester say they're not that concerned.

"Everyone gets along for the most part and everyone's here for each other so if something did happen, we'd work together to get it solved," said Joe Hawthorne, a Dorchester resident.

The same goes for business owners. Some say they've installed their own security equipment to help catch anyone trying to break-in.

"Things have been going ok. I'd like to see them wait and hire the right person and not just hurry up and hire someone," said Pam Geiger, Owner of Boozers Bar-n-Grill.

Sheriff officials say, they will have a presence for big festivals such as "Dorchester Days" and they will respond to any emergencies.

It's unclear if the village will hire a new police chief or any officers.

News 9 has reached out to village officials, but have not yet heard back.