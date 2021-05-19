India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has recorded the pandemic’s highest single-day death toll in the world. The Health Ministry reported 4,529 deaths on Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads beyond cities into the vast countryside, where health systems are weak. The number is almost certainly an undercount. The previous record for daily deaths from the virus was set on January 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections in India are beginning to decline, but deaths have continued to rise. India’s vaccination drive is also faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks because of shortages.