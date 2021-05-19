How to ease out of mortgage forbearance, avoid foreclosure

American homeowners were given greater opportunity to hit pause on their mortgage payments because of the the pandemic, but that relief is slowly coming to an end. About 2 million borrowers are in forbearance plans, which provide a year or longer reprieve from making payments. That time is rapidly concluding and people are beginning to ease out of these arrangements. Regulators have been warned mortgage servicers to prepare for an onslaught of need in the months ahead. Experts say homeowners should not wait and make plans as soon as possible for their next steps _ be that resuming payments as usual, modifying their loan or leaving their home.