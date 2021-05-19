Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning that more rain is expected in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas through at least Thursday, adding to this week’s flooding woes. Rainy weather and flooding are suspected factors in at least four Louisiana deaths. At least 15 people have been rescued from flash flooding in Arkansas. Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana in the next couple of days, two areas already hard hit. Flash flood watches are in effect through Thursday evening along the western and central Gulf of Mexico coast, southwest Louisiana, eastern Texas and into parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.