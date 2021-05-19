Skip to Content

Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

PARIS (AP) — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew is being moved back to 9 p.m. Museums, theaters and cinemas are reopening along with outside areas of restaurants, meaning the French once again can enjoy their country’s celebrated cafe society.  

