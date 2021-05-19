Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen. Swarms of the red-eyed bugs reemerging after 17 years below ground offer a chance for home cooks to turn cicadas into snacks. Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries. This year’s group is called Brood X and they can be seen in 15 eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.