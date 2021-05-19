Focus on local: London pub emerges from lockdown with gusto

LONDON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has laid siege to Britain’s pubs so the latest easing of the lockdown, which allows them to reopen indoors, is hugely welcome. For the Prince of Peckham, a pub in the southeast London district of Peckham, it’s a chance to reengage with the local community, including a speed-dating night. It’s the latest innovation by a pub that’s creating a buzz in one of the most diverse communities in London, where around half the local population is Black. Owner Clement Ogbonnaya’s wife thought he was “nuts” going into the pub industry, which has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic. But he has succeeded by making the business representative of the community, by in his words “reinventing pub culture.”