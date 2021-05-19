Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years. The Democratic governor on Wednesday called for the special session to begin on Tuesday. He says the bill lawmakers take up would use $850 million in federal stimulus money tied to expanding Medicaid on hundreds of projects across the state. Republicans have long resisted Medicaid expansion even as 38 other states, including ones led by Republicans, have done it. Republicans earlier this month voted to remove Medicaid expansion from Evers’ two-year budget proposal.