EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken a step toward relaxing travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to make it easier for fully vaccinated visitors to get in. The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but the 27 ambassadors now say many of those measures for non-essential travel should lifted. An EU spokesman said Wednesday the European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for those who are fully vaccinated.