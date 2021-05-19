Chicago mayor faces dashed hopes of her backers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is acknowledging she hasn’t accomplished much of what she hoped when she replaced former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as mayor of the nation’s third-largest city, promising to do the job better. Lightfoot says the pandemic and protests over police violence upended many of those plans though she is “unbelievably proud” of what her administration has done. But as she reaches the halfway point of her four-year term on Thursday, Lightfoot faces an abundance of critics over her performance, and hundreds of people plan to protest near her home. Lightfoot says “The reality is, I’m the mayor. I’m the target.”