Car crashes into Atlanta bus, shuts down busy intersection

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — A car crashed into an Atlanta public transit bus and shut down a busy intersection for hours. Riverdale police and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority say a driver ran a red light and their car hit the bus Wednesday morning. The two vehicles then crashed into a utility pole in the suburb south of Atlanta. The bus driver, a MARTA passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bus had significant damage to the front and the car ended up on its side.