3 area businesses recognized during Small Business of the Year awards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Several Wausau businesses are receiving awards, as honored by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The program "recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region."

There are three main awards, and the businesses won them are:

Business-to-Business category: Northwest Tool and Manufacturing. They thanked their workers for the challenges faced over the past year, adapting to working from home and getting through the 2008 recession

Business-to-Consumer category: Wausau Country Club. They thanked the community and the memberships that has made the club so successful. Noting they’ve been around since 1908.

Charitable Non-Profit category: Neighbors Place. They're thanking volunteers for their hours, an delivering high volume this past year in food drives.