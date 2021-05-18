Wausau preps for Small Business Awards

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Wausau businesses will be honored on Wednesday, as will a longtime technical college president.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the annual Small Business of the Year Awards, says the program "recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region." It's also part of the Chamber's Small Business Month.

The finalists in each of three categories are:

Business-to-Business category : Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc and REACH

: Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc and REACH Business-to-Consumer category : Ameriprise Financial - Cornerstone Advisors, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Halama's Martial Arts LLC, Patriot Auto Repair LLC, Throm Health & Wellness and Wausau Country Club Inc.

: Ameriprise Financial - Cornerstone Advisors, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Halama's Martial Arts LLC, Patriot Auto Repair LLC, Throm Health & Wellness and Wausau Country Club Inc. Charitable Non-Profit category: 89Q Radio, Healthfirst Network Inc., McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc., The Neighbors' Place Inc. and The Open Door of Marathon County Inc.

Also being recognized this year is Lori Weyers, who is retiring as president of Northcentral Technical College after 42 years with the state Technical College System.

The program runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Athletic Park, 324 E. Wausau Ave. The event is being held outside, so stick with WAOW for the latest weather information.

WAOW's Rashad Williams and Neena Pacholke will serve as emcees.