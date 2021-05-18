Skip to Content

Tigers and Evergreens softball pick up wins, along with other prep scores

Wisconsin Valley Conference foes, the Marshfield Tigers and D.C. Everest softball teams picked up wins Tuesday against Wausau East (6-2) and Merrill (11-1) respectively.

Along with those games, many other local teams played. Here are the scores for Tuesday May 18.

SOFTBALL

  • Wisconsin Rapids 1 SPASH 0
  • Iola-Scandinavia 11 Manawa 1
  • Assumption 7 Edgar 1
  • Athens 9 Phillips 11
  • Antigo 0 Medford 5
  • Auburndale 8 Marathon 6
  • Hurley 18 Lakeland 1
  • Three Lakes/Phelps 1 Florence 11
  • Tomahawk 6 Northland Pines 1
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11 Spencer 2
  • SPASH 5 Wisconsin Rapids 3

BASEBALL

  • Amherst 7 Manawa 2
  • Bonduel 9 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5
  • Medford 11 Wausau East 1
  • Northland Pines 15 Hurley 16
  • Rosholt 5 Pacelli 4
  • Assumption 1 Edgar 18
  • Athens 12 Phillips 6
  • Newman 2 Stratford 3
  • Ashland 6 Lakeland 2
  • Mosinee 4 Merrill 3
  • Spencer 6 Neillsville 9

SOCCER

  • Assumption 3 Amherst/Iola 0
  • Rhinelander 0 Ashland 7
  • SPASH 3 Wausau East 5
  • D.C. Everest 3 Merrill 0
  • Northland Pines 1 Lakeland 5

