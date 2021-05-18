Rescinding work search rule could help employers find more workers

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) They're two words seen throughout central Wisconsin: Help Wanted.

"That work requirement is very important in terms of search for work. We have small, medium, and large companies in our community and throughout Wisconsin that cannot get the people that they require to do business," said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of Wausau Greater Chamber of Commerce.

Lawmakers and Chambers of Commerce throughout Wisconsin are urging the state to rescind the rule suspending the work search requirement.

Saying it could help employers fill out their payrolls.

"But the problem is many employers want to ramp up and get back to 100-percent capacity in a building to do there operations. However, they're having a very difficult time getting people back to work," said Sen. Patrick Testin, (R) 24th District.

For some businesses, adding employees would let them expand their hours.

Some are having to shorten their hours or even close on some days, because of a worker shortage.

Officials say, having the search for work requirement will get more people back into the workforce.

"We're not advocating to get rid of unemployment, not at all. Quite the contrary. That is a benefit that is in place for every Wisconsinite when that situation is needed," Eckmann said.

Before COVID-19, the state's unemployment rate was 3.1%. Now as we're slowly recovering, the rate is edging closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Making the case things are returning to normal.

News 9 has also reached out to other area representatives on this matter but have not heard back.