Pakistan police foil mob attempt to lynch blasphemy suspect

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say they have foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam. The police say the mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside. That’s according to a local police chief. No further details were immediately available. Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan. Rights groups say that in this country, blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.