Off-and-on rain likely for a few days

For those hoping for some rain, the weather pattern is looking better. The weather will turn warmer and more humid with scattered rain and storm chances for the next few days.

Today: Sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds and a chance of showers y late afternoon.

High: 76 Winds: SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers.

Low: 59 Winds: SE 10-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit humid with a few showers or isolated thunderstorms.

High: 75 Winds: South 10-18

Today will not be too humid yet. We will start out with sunny skies during the morning and then the clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s, so it will be another comfortable day. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

An upper-level trough of low pressure is developing over the western U.S. and this will produce a southerly flow of wind across the central U.S. This will bring more humid air to the region for tomorrow and the humidity will stick around through the weekend. This extra moisture in the air will also lead to off-and-on rain chances and a few storms. As of now, it does not look like much threat of severe weather through Friday but eventually, there might be a strong storm or two over the weekend.

The first chance of showers will be later this afternoon around Wausau or farther south. Overnight tonight the showers will spread into the north as well. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers at times and maybe an isolated storm. Patchy showers and storms will be in the area on Thursday and Friday, then we might get a little break in the action on Saturday with only a slight chance of storms. The chance of showers and storms will then increase for Sunday ad Monday.

High temps will be in the 70s tomorrow, then linger around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Saturday could be the warmest day with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weather will remain humid on Sunday and Monday with highs near 80.

Pollen Count Yesterday May 17th, 769, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1960 - Salt Lake City UT received an inch of snow. It marked their latest measurable snowfall of record. (The Weather Channel)