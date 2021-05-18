NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office says that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James’ investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. The Manhattan DA’s office obtained Trump’s tax records after a long legal fight in February. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Trump.