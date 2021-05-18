Merrill school holds kindergarten signing night

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Next year's class of kindergarten students at one Lincoln County school got the treatment of rock stars Tuesday evening.

Trinity Lutheran School held a signing event for some of its newest students.

This is the second year the school has had the event.

"It gives them a sense of family because they get to know one another tonight, the ones that might not. They also are welcomed by existing families and staff so it's just a really warm and friendly way to welcome them in to school," said Kathy Yahr the school's administrator.

The incoming kindergarten class will have 15 students and they will graduate from high school in 2034.