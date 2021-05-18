Indonesians protest at US Embassy over Israel’s airstrikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the heavily guarded U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs that read “Free Palestine,” several hundred demonstrators gathered Tuesday along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy. More than 1,000 police were deployed around the compound, which is blocked off by concrete road separators. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is not an Israeli Embassy in the country. Similar protests were held at the same time Tuesday in other Indonesian cities.