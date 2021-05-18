Humid and active weather to settle in

We are now entering a much cloudier, more humid, and unsettled stretch of weather. A large weather system from the southern United States up toward the Midwest will help direct plenty of moist air northward into Wisconsin on south winds. This will bring us scattered light rain tonight with additional showers at times Wednesday. Rain amounts could vary from about 0.10 to 0.30 inches in the area. Low temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s tonight and highs should top out in the low 70s Wednesday. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 mph tonight and from the south around 10-15 mph for Wednesday.

There is a good chance of several periods of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Friday. The timing and location are still uncertain, so please monitor News 9 for further refinement on that. Otherwise, there will probably be a good deal of cloud cover and muggy conditions as dew points climb to the low 60s. Low temperatures will hover near 60 degrees with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we would see a long break of sunshine one of those days, it might clip 80.

Overall Saturday looks drier with partly sunny skies. It will be very warm for May with lows around 62 and highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could return Saturday night and Sunday as a weak cold front drifts into Wisconsin. Some of those showers and storms could have locally heavy rainfall. Highs on Sunday may stay in the upper 70s if there is enough rain around.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers into Monday along with the mugginess. Highs again could reach the low 80s. A secondary cold front may pass through Wisconsin next Tuesday generating at least a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. It should be breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Cooler, drier, and less humid conditions appear to be on the way by Wednesday of next week.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen from Tuesday morning (high - 389)

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 18-May 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1960 - Salt Lake City UT received an inch of snow. It marked their latest measurable snowfall of record. ( The Weather Channel )

1987 - Thunderstorms in Kansas, developing along a cold front, spawned tornadoes at Emporia and Toledo, produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Fort Scott, and produced golf ball size hail in the Kansas City area. Unseasonably hot weather prevailed ahead of the cold front. Pomona NJ reported a record high of 93 degrees, and Altus, OK, hit 100 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)