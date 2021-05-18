Hong Kong police say top officer did nothing immoral

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say there is no evidence the director of its National Security Department, who was caught up in a raid on an unlicensed massage business, was engaging in any immoral or illegal behavior. The director, Frederic Choi, was placed on leave while being investigated over the March raid. The chief superintendent of police says there is no evidence that Choi was doing anything illegal or immoral at the time of the raid. He did not elaborate on what Choi was doing at the venue. He says six women were arrested during the raid and the unlicensed business was a venue for prostitution.