Gov. Evers announces $100 million investment for broadband access
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — In two weeks, Wisconsin is launching a $100 million in funding for expanding high speed broadband statewide.
The funds are from the first batch of federal dollars as allocated to Wisconsin from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“I declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access because everyone in this state should have access to reliable internet service. Between our Badger Bounceback agenda investments and these federal funds, we’re taking a major step toward connecting everyone in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to be able to direct this funding to the PSC so the folks in need of high-speed internet can get connected as quickly as possible. I also urge our state legislature to pass our Badger Bounceback agenda to allocate an additional nearly $200 million for broadband access and provide financial assistance to low-income households struggling with their internet bills. This isn’t a question of providing federal or state funding for broadband—we must do both to ensure folks can get connected.”
To qualify the grant program, eligible broadband projects have to meet specific U.S. Treasury guidelines:
- Serve unserved or underserved households and businesses.
- Be designed to deliver upon project completion internet service that reliably meets or exceeds upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps or at least 100 Mbps download and at least 20 Mbps upload if it not practicable to deliver the higher upload speeds due to geography, topography, or excessive costs.
- Prioritize projects that deliver a physical broadband connection that achieve the last mile connection.
- Prioritize affordability options.
- Prioritize investments in fiber optic infrastructure where feasible.
- Avoid investments in locations that have existing agreements to build reliable service of at least 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload by December 31, 2024.
- The PSC will make applications available, including information on project eligibility guidelines, for this first round of federal broadband funding on June 1, 2021, with applications due on July 27, 2021. More information regarding the PSC's broadband access and affordability programs can be found here.