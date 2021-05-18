Gov. Evers announces $100 million investment for broadband access

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — In two weeks, Wisconsin is launching a $100 million in funding for expanding high speed broadband statewide.

The funds are from the first batch of federal dollars as allocated to Wisconsin from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“I declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access because everyone in this state should have access to reliable internet service. Between our Badger Bounceback agenda investments and these federal funds, we’re taking a major step toward connecting everyone in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m glad to be able to direct this funding to the PSC so the folks in need of high-speed internet can get connected as quickly as possible. I also urge our state legislature to pass our Badger Bounceback agenda to allocate an additional nearly $200 million for broadband access and provide financial assistance to low-income households struggling with their internet bills. This isn’t a question of providing federal or state funding for broadband—we must do both to ensure folks can get connected.”

To qualify the grant program, eligible broadband projects have to meet specific U.S. Treasury guidelines: