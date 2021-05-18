First 10 acts qualify for Eurovision Song Contest final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — After the COVID-19 pandemic halted last year’s edition, the Eurovision Song Contest has roared back to life. The event’s first semifinal Tuesday spectacularly celebrated not just Euro beats, but also the opportunity for fans to watch the show live. Dutch presenter Chantal Janzen summed up the feeling as the show opened to a global television audience, saying “We are back, and boy does that feel good!” Out of the 16 acts, 10 progressed to Saturday’s grand final: Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine. The show had trademark Eurovision elements — bombastic beats, big voices, power ballads, flamboyant costumes and some dress reveals.