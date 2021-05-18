Cuba baseball squad without visas as Olympic qualifier nears

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials say that with just over a week before the start of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida, the nation’s team does not have visas to travel to the United States. Managers and players expressed their concern about the lack of authorizations to attend the event. They say they have sought to obtain visas in more than three countries because of sanctions imposed by Washington on the island make it impossible to do the procedure in Havana. U.S. officials declined to provide information about the baseball players Tuesday, saying that “visa records are confidential.” In the words of one of the Cuban players: “It is very sad what is happening, we have been training for a long time,”