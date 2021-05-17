Skip to Content

WFCA names All-State Team, 10 local athletes make first-team

The Wisconsin football coaches association released the All-State teams for football on Monday.

10 local athletes made the first team across the Large, Small and 8-player categories.

First team athletes were:

  • Orion Boe - D.C. Everest
  • Carter Borchardt - SPASH
  • Jackson Labs - Rhinelander
  • Drayton Lehman - Mosinee
  • Drew Guden - Edgar
  • Austin Dahlke - Edgar
  • Kyle Brewster - Edgar
  • Eden Jacobson - Spence/Columbus
  • Charlie McCarty - Newman
  • Dylan Ackerman - Newman

Several athletes also made the honorable mentions.

  • Emett Grunwald - Medford
  • Aiden Gardner - Medford
  • Michal Dul - Mosinee
  • Peyton Kuhn - Medford
  • Korbyn Bauman - Edgar
  • Brayden Baumgartner - Edgar
  • Eden Jacobson (defense) - Spencer/Columbus
  • Brady Lemmer - Edgar
  • Colten Schillinger - Stratford
  • Max Larson - Edgar
  • Parker Prahl - Iola-Scandinavia
  • Tristan Schelvan - Amherst
  • Carmelo Aleman - Amherst

