WFCA names All-State Team, 10 local athletes make first-team
The Wisconsin football coaches association released the All-State teams for football on Monday.
10 local athletes made the first team across the Large, Small and 8-player categories.
First team athletes were:
- Orion Boe - D.C. Everest
- Carter Borchardt - SPASH
- Jackson Labs - Rhinelander
- Drayton Lehman - Mosinee
- Drew Guden - Edgar
- Austin Dahlke - Edgar
- Kyle Brewster - Edgar
- Eden Jacobson - Spence/Columbus
- Charlie McCarty - Newman
- Dylan Ackerman - Newman
Several athletes also made the honorable mentions.
- Emett Grunwald - Medford
- Aiden Gardner - Medford
- Michal Dul - Mosinee
- Peyton Kuhn - Medford
- Korbyn Bauman - Edgar
- Brayden Baumgartner - Edgar
- Eden Jacobson (defense) - Spencer/Columbus
- Brady Lemmer - Edgar
- Colten Schillinger - Stratford
- Max Larson - Edgar
- Parker Prahl - Iola-Scandinavia
- Tristan Schelvan - Amherst
- Carmelo Aleman - Amherst