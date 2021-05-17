Wausau shooting suspect expected in court Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The man accused of shooting another man is expected in court Monday.

Wausau Police said Michael Turner shot another man in Wausau Saturday morning. Turner was arrested in Marquette County over the weekend before being brought back to the Marathon County Jail.

Officers said the victim who was found on South 5th Avenue in Wausau is in critical condition.

The Wausau Police Department said Turner and the victim knew each other and both live in Wausau.