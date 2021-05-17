Trapped cat rescued from undercarriage of Isaac Yiadom’s car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not from a tree but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Fort Lauderdale officials say rescue workers responded to Yiadom’s home Sunday morning. Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, which was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn’t appear to be injured.