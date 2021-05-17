Summer-like weather is here this week

A corner has been turned. Last week was definitely Spring-like weather. This week will feel more like Summer. Along with increasing temperatures will come more humidity and storm chances.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 77 Winds: South to SE 5-10

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 52 Winds: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a good chance of showers or isolated storms later in the afternoon.

High: 75 Winds: SE 10-20

Today will be the one day this week without a rain chance. We should have plenty of blue skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. With low humidity and not too much wind, it will be a near perfect day for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south to southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The south wind will continue to increase the moisture in the air tomorrow and this means increasing clouds with a chance of rain. The showers should hold off until the afternoon hours on Tuesday, so you will still have half of the day dry for outdoor activities. There might be an isolated thunderstorm later Tuesday as well, but there is not much threat of severe weather. Highs on Tuesday should be in the low to mid 70s.

The weather pattern will remain the same later this week. There will be a south wind bringing in moisture and a low pressure system lingering off to our west, just close enough to spark showers and storms at times. You will notice the humidity climb a bit more on Wednesday and then conditions will remain humid from Thursday through Sunday. Chances of precipitation are 40% on Wednesday, 50% on Thursday, 30% on Friday and Saturday, and 40% on Sunday. Severe weather chances will remain on the low side but could increase a little over the weekend.

It will be Summer-like with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday, and around 80 on Sunday.

Pollen Count Last Friday May 14th, 220, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds over the Carolinas during the afternoon and evening. A "thunderstorm of a lifetime" in northern Spartanburg County, SC, produced hail for forty-five minutes, leaving some places knee-deep in hail. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)