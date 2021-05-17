New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

This week’s new entertainment releases include Chrissie Hynde with an album of Bob Dylan covers and new music also from Blake Shelton and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo. Two months after the release of his four-hour edit of “Justice League,” filmmaker Zach Snyder has shifted to Netflix, and arrives with the zombie movie “Army of the Dead.” And Patton Oswalt fuels the adult animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” as the title’s maniacal supervillain. Plus, Eric Bana returns to his native country for “The Dry,” a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia.