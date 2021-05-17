Nearly 5% of kids 12-15 receive first COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Over 14,000 of children aged 12-15 in Wisconsin has gotten at their first COVID-19 vaccine dose since eligibility opened on May 13.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), that's nearly 5% of the age group.

Around 3,000 of those vaccines were administered in the first day of eligibility.

At this point, over 45% of the state's entire population has gotten at least one vaccine and 39.5% have completed the series.

Throughout the pandemic, Wisconsin has confirmed 606,274 COVID-19 cases and reported 6,958 deaths from the virus.