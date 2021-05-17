More humid and unsettled pattern to move in

Summer-like conditions have moved in and basically will stick with our region at least through early next week! It should be clear to partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Southeast winds near 5 mph will be common. A weather system will gradually move in from the south Tuesday causing the clouds to increase. Scattered light rain showers are likely from midday on. Highs will be a touch cooler, in the low 70s. It could actually be warmer in the Northwoods (mid to upper 70s) where they will have the sunshine a little longer into the day. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 mph.

From Wednesday through next Monday the pattern will feature a persistent flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico right up into Wisconsin. This will produce quite a bit of cloud cover and dew points climbing into the 60s. It will definitely feel muggy, especially since we aren’t accustomed to that yet this early in the season.

Weak disturbances passing over Wisconsin will help trigger some pockets of showers and thunderstorms on a nearly daily basis. We are not expecting any all day washouts in or region at this time. However, given the rather moist air that will be in place, the rain totals could be generous. It appears there is a good chance of 1 to 1.5 inch amounts across our region through the weekend, with localized higher totals possible.

The high temperatures could be in the mid 70s Wednesday, upper 70s to near 80 Thursday, low 80s Friday and Saturday, and then back to the 70s Sunday. It could surge up into the lower 80s again early next week. Lows over the period should be in the mid 50s Wednesday morning, then mostly in the low 60s the rest of extended outlook. The combination of the rain and this type of warmth will really make your garden plants, flowers, trees, and field crops grow well! Keep monitoring News 9 each day and we will try to spell out in more detail how the next 48 hours looks in terms of the timing of any rain and the potential of any severe storms.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen from Monday morning (high - 769)

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20p.m., 17-May 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1883 - A three day flood in the Black Hills of western South Dakota resulted in a million dollars damage at Rapid City. (David Ludlum)

1979 - A reading of 12 degrees at Mauna Kea Observatory established an all-time record low for the state of Hawaii. ( The Weather Channel )

1987 - A summer-like weather pattern continued, with warm temperatures and scattered thunderstorms across much of the nation. A cold front in the north central U.S. produced a sharp contrast in the weather across the state of Minnesota during the afternoon. At the same time Duluth was 50 degrees with rain and fog, Mankato was 95 degrees with sunny skies. (The National Weather Summary)