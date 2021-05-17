Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military has unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. It says it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders. Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it as the heaviest since the war began a week ago, and even more powerful than a wave of airstrikes in Gaza City the day before that left 42 dead. There was no immediate word on the casualties from the latest strikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza and militants have launched more than 3,100 rockets into Israel since the fighting began.