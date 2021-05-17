Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.