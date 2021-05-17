France holds global talks to offer debt relief for Sudan

PARIS (AP) — French and African leaders and international organizations are holding a conference in Paris to negotiate debt relief and raise global support for Sudan’s transitional leadership. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the event in the presence Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in charge of making changes. A popular uprising in Sudan led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the conference reintroduces “the ‘new’ Sudan to the concert of nations, ending 30 years of international isolation.”