FEMA funding safe rooms for area towns

(WAOW)-- Earlier this month, the cities of Abbotsford and Owen each received about two million dollars from FEMA, and city officials say those funds can help keep people safe from weather like tornadoes.



In Abbotsford, the safe "room" will be a domed building that can withstand tornadoes with winds more than 250 miles per hour, and it will be built on school grounds.



Abbotsford School District Superintendent Sherry Baker said getting this funding was important because not everyone in town has proper protection from severe weather.



"We have a lot of people renting…not everyone has basements, so for the community, for protection, it's awesome," she said.



Baker also said they'll be looking to use the space in this new building for classrooms, multi-purpose space, and an upgraded stage. Construction is expected to start next spring.