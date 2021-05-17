EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has decided to temporarily suspend some measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute with the United States that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. With the decision, “we are walking the talk in our efforts to reboot the trans-Atlantic relationship,” EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said when announcing the 27-nation bloc would not automatically increase some tariffs targeting U.S products. The trans-Atlantic fight has affected anything from steel production to Kentucky bourbon sales. The move was underscoring a commitment that both sides want to have talks “to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity.”