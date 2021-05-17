Dogged by Mideast crisis, Blinken visits Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Denmark for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia as calls grow for the Biden administration to take a tougher and more active stance on spiraling Israeli-Palestinian violence. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as top officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before he heads to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting that will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. Even with a full plate of U.S.-Russia issues to discuss with Lavrov, the Mideast crisis will likely overshadow the trip.