Changing mask requirements affecting mental health

(WAOW)-- Officials say while many people are reacting to recent news about mask-wearing with a hopeful attitude, others are hesitant to take their masks off.

Integrated mental health expert Roseann Capanna-Hodge says people are excited about reconnecting with others and children are excited about getting back to a regular routine.

However, she also says some are struggling with the fear of getting sick and the effects of prolonged isolation.

For those who are going through tough times, Capanna-Hodge says getting better starts with how you treat your body.

"People should focus on regulating their nervous system through things like breath work, yoga, meditation, good diet, and exercise so that they can calm their fears," she said, adding having some anxiety is normal, but if it becomes overwhelming, reach out for help.

Anyone who needs help can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at any time, toll free at 1-800-662-4357.