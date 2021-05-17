California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public time to prepare and ensure cases stay low. State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that a four-week delay will allow businesses time to make adjustments and get more people vaccinated. Many other states lifted their mask requirements last week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in most situations. California Gov. Gavin Newsom already has said that if cases remain low the state will drop nearly all coronavirus restrictions on June 15.